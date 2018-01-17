portal_normal EE STRUCTURE orgcat: /PUBLICATIONS/BN-BREAKINGNEWS/DISCOVER/National
portal_normal PUBLICATION STRUCTURE cat: /publications/bn-breakingnews/discover/national
portal_normal CATEGORY STRUCTURE category: /PUBLICATIONS/BN-BREAKINGNEWS/IRELAND/National
portal_normal STRUCTURE section: nationalnews
portal_normal getURLCurrent: /web/eveningecho/nationalnews/detailedstory?p_p_id=DetailedStory_WAR_portalsuite&p_p_lifecycle=0&_DetailedStory_WAR_portalsuite_arg_detailstory_uuid=7f253193-7071-40c8-b345-85a7962cda94
portal_normal getPortalURL getURLCurrent: http://www.eveningecho.ie./web/eveningecho/nationalnews/detailedstory?p_p_id=DetailedStory_WAR_portalsuite&p_p_lifecycle=0&_DetailedStory_WAR_portalsuite_arg_detailstory_uuid=7f253193-7071-40c8-b345-85a7962cda94
portal_normal getPortalURL: http://www.eveningecho.ie
portal_normal domain: http://www.eveningecho.ie
17.01.2018 11:04
13 children among hundreds of patients waiting for hospital beds today
There are 558 people waiting for beds in hospitals around the country today.
University Hospital Cork is the most overcrowded, with 53 people on trolleys, followed by Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore with 40.
Meanwhile, 13 patients are waiting for beds in paediatric hospitals.
The figures have increased each day this week so far.
- Digital Desk