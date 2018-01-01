A ticket sold in Wexford won €1m in the Lottery's Christmas Millionaire Raffle

Somebody in Wexford has had a dream start to the New Year scooping €1m in the National Lottery's Christmas Millionaire Raffle.

They are not the only one as players in Cavan, Cork, Meath and Dublin are also celebrating the first day of 2018 in style having landed €250,000 and €100,000 in the raffle.

The draw took place last night in the National Lottery offices in Dublin and 5,056 players won prizes between €500 and €1m.

Christmas Millionaire Raffle ticket number 54239 - sold at Flanagan’s Centra in Castlebridge, Co. Wexford on Thursday, December 14 - won the top prize of €1m.

The winning store's owner, Louis Flanagan, said: “This is incredible news. It’s a dream start to the year for one of our lucky customers and I know it will bring a lot of excitement to the town as we extend our New Year’s celebrations.

"We are urging everybody in the area to check their tickets as soon as possible to ensure they collect this life-changing prize. Everybody in the shop is absolutely thrilled and we’ll be raising a glass to toast our lucky customer later today," he said.

Christmas Millionaire Raffle ticket number 306241 won €250,000. The ticket was sold at Tarpey’s SuperValu on the Cootehill Road in Co. Cavan on Saturday, December 30.

The winning ticket numbers and where they were sold are: €1m Christmas Millionaire Raffle ticket 2017: Ticket Number: 54239 Selling Agent: Centra, Castlebridge, Co. Wexford.

€250,000 Christmas Millionaire Raffle ticket 2017: Ticket Number: 306241 Selling Agent: Tarpey SuperValu, Cootehill Road, Co. Cavan

Four €100,000 Christmas Millionaire Raffle tickets 2017: Ticket Number: 285203 Selling Agent: Costcutter, Railway Road, Cavan. Ticket Number: 133919 Selling Agent: Tara News, Main Street, Dunshaughlin, Co. Meath. Ticket Number: 117086 Selling Agent: An Post, Saint Andrew Street, Dublin 2. Ticket Number: 99666 Selling Agent: Blarney/Centra Filling Station, Shean Lower, Blarney, Co. Cork.

National Lottery CEO Dermot Griffin said: "Congratulations to all our winners - what a way to start off 2018.

"We urge all those who bought a Christmas Millionaire raffle ticket to check their numbers on our website www.lottery.ie. With more than 5,000 prizes the odds of winning this year were increased."