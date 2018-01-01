portal_normal EE STRUCTURE orgcat: /PUBLICATIONS/BN-BREAKINGNEWS/IRELAND/National
01.01.2018 10:04
Armed man escapes on bike after Belfast robbery
An armed man escaped on a bicycle after robbing a fast food outlet in east Belfast.
A member of staff from the Connswater Retail Park restaurant was outside when he was approached by a man with a suspected firearm at around 5am today.
The raider ordered the staff member inside and demanded cash before making off on a bike. He was wearing black hooded top, gloves and had a scarf covering his face.
The member of staff was not physically injured but was left shaken by the ordeal.
Police are appealing for witnesses.