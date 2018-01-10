portal_normal EE STRUCTURE orgcat: /PUBLICATIONS/BN-BREAKINGNEWS/IRELAND/National

portal_normal PUBLICATION STRUCTURE cat: /publications/bn-breakingnews/ireland/national

portal_normal CATEGORY STRUCTURE category: /PUBLICATIONS/BN-BREAKINGNEWS/IRELAND/National

portal_normal STRUCTURE section: nationalnews

portal_normal getURLCurrent: /web/eveningecho/nationalnews/detailedstory?p_p_id=DetailedStory_WAR_portalsuite&p_p_lifecycle=0&_DetailedStory_WAR_portalsuite_arg_detailstory_uuid=0f0b9322-d40b-4ac1-970a-801983bbcf3b

portal_normal getPortalURL getURLCurrent: http://www.eveningecho.ie./web/eveningecho/nationalnews/detailedstory?p_p_id=DetailedStory_WAR_portalsuite&p_p_lifecycle=0&_DetailedStory_WAR_portalsuite_arg_detailstory_uuid=0f0b9322-d40b-4ac1-970a-801983bbcf3b

portal_normal getPortalURL: http://www.eveningecho.ie

portal_normal domain: http://www.eveningecho.ie

STRUCTURE EE_062016_general_layout.tpl - url: /nationalnews/Cash-drone-and-Rolex-watches-seized-in-9-raids-across-Dublin-0f0b9322-d40b-4ac1-970a-801983bbcf3b-ds

STRUCTURE EE_062016_general_layout.tpl - section: nationalnews

STRUCTURE EE_062016_general_layout.tpl - orgcat: orgcat = /PUBLICATIONS/BN-BREAKINGNEWS/IRELAND/National

The Evening Echo logo
10.01.2018 12:06
SOCIAL BOOKMARKS
Share to Facebook Share to Twitter Mail

Cash, drone and Rolex watches seized in 9 raids across Dublin

Rolex watches, a drone and €4,500 in cash are among the items that have been seized during searches across Dublin.

The drone seized in the raid today. Pic via An Garda Síochána.

The Criminal Assets Bureau searched nine homes and businesses in Rialto, Dun Laoghaire, Francis Street and other city centre locations this morning.

No arrests have been made, but officers did seize phones, documents and other items they believe relate to the proceeds of crime.

Officers said investigations are ongoing.

The Rolex watches seized in the raid today. Pic via An Garda Síochána.

- Digital desk

 