portal_normal EE STRUCTURE orgcat: /PUBLICATIONS/BN-BREAKINGNEWS/IRELAND/National

portal_normal PUBLICATION STRUCTURE cat: /publications/bn-breakingnews/ireland/national

portal_normal CATEGORY STRUCTURE category: /PUBLICATIONS/BN-BREAKINGNEWS/IRELAND/National

portal_normal STRUCTURE section: nationalnews

portal_normal getURLCurrent: /web/eveningecho/nationalnews/detailedstory?p_p_id=DetailedStory_WAR_portalsuite&p_p_lifecycle=0&_DetailedStory_WAR_portalsuite_arg_detailstory_uuid=f8311fbd-d41a-4e6c-9ce6-99b4e0d9ff42

portal_normal getPortalURL getURLCurrent: http://www.eveningecho.ie./web/eveningecho/nationalnews/detailedstory?p_p_id=DetailedStory_WAR_portalsuite&p_p_lifecycle=0&_DetailedStory_WAR_portalsuite_arg_detailstory_uuid=f8311fbd-d41a-4e6c-9ce6-99b4e0d9ff42

portal_normal getPortalURL: http://www.eveningecho.ie

portal_normal domain: http://www.eveningecho.ie

STRUCTURE EE_062016_general_layout.tpl - url: /nationalnews/Dublin-Gardai-appeal-for-help-in-finding-missing-14-year-old-Leon-Wilson-f8311fbd-d41a-4e6c-9ce6-99b4e0d9ff42-ds

STRUCTURE EE_062016_general_layout.tpl - section: nationalnews

STRUCTURE EE_062016_general_layout.tpl - orgcat: orgcat = /PUBLICATIONS/BN-BREAKINGNEWS/IRELAND/National

The Evening Echo logo
28.12.2017 22:09
SOCIAL BOOKMARKS
Share to Facebook Share to Twitter Mail

Dublin Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing 14-year-old Leon Wilson

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for help in finding a missing teenager.

14-year-old Leon Wilson was last seen on Eden Quay, Dublin at around 9.15pm yesterday.

When last seen he was wearing a grey North Face Tracksuit with blue trim.

He is described as being 5 foot 7 in height, of slim build, with short blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station.

14-year-old Leon Wilson was last seen on Eden Quay, Dublin at around 9.15pm yesterday.

 