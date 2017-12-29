Dublin Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing 14-year-old Leon Wilson

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for help in finding a missing teenager.

14-year-old Leon Wilson was last seen on Eden Quay, Dublin at around 9.15pm yesterday.

When last seen he was wearing a grey North Face Tracksuit with blue trim.

He is described as being 5 foot 7 in height, of slim build, with short blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station.