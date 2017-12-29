portal_normal EE STRUCTURE orgcat: /PUBLICATIONS/BN-BREAKINGNEWS/IRELAND/National
28.12.2017 22:09
Dublin Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing 14-year-old Leon Wilson
Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for help in finding a missing teenager.
14-year-old Leon Wilson was last seen on Eden Quay, Dublin at around 9.15pm yesterday.
When last seen he was wearing a grey North Face Tracksuit with blue trim.
He is described as being 5 foot 7 in height, of slim build, with short blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station.
