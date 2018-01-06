portal_normal EE STRUCTURE orgcat: /PUBLICATIONS/BN-BREAKINGNEWS/IRELAND/National

06.01.2018 10:08
Four men due in court in connection with burglary of elderly man's home in Clare

Four men are due to appear in court in Co. Clare this morning charged in connection with a burglary.

The men were arrested shortly before 4pm yesterday afternoon following the break-in at a house on Kildysart Road near Ennis.

A man in his 90s was the sole occupant of the house at the time of the incident. He was not injured.

Two of the arrested men are in their 30s, one is in his 40s and one is in his teens.

They are due to appear before a special sitting of Ennis District Court at 12 noon today.

 