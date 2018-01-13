Gardaí appeal for witnesses as they issue photo of car stolen in Dublin with baby in back seat

Gardaí in Dublin investigating a stolen car incident have issued a photo of the car in an appeal for information.

A 13-month-old baby girl escaped injury after the car, a dark navy Opel Vectra hatchback with a registration number of 05D 66688, was stolen in the Baldoyle area of Dublin this morning.

The infant was in the back seat when the vehicle was taken from outside a house in Parkvale, Baldoyle, at around 7.30am.

Anyone who saw this car between 7.30am and 8.15am this morning is urged to contact the gardaí.

The car was found in the Clongriffin area 45 minutes later and the infant, who was unharmed during the incident, was reunited with her parents.

No arrests have yet been made.

Gardaí in Howth are particularly appealing to anyone who saw the car taken in the incident between 7.30am and 8.15am to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Howth 01 6664900, Raheny 01 6664300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

- Digital desk