portal_normal EE STRUCTURE orgcat: /PUBLICATIONS/BN-BREAKINGNEWS/IRELAND/National

portal_normal PUBLICATION STRUCTURE cat: /publications/bn-breakingnews/ireland/national

portal_normal CATEGORY STRUCTURE category: /PUBLICATIONS/BN-BREAKINGNEWS/IRELAND/National

portal_normal STRUCTURE section: nationalnews

portal_normal getURLCurrent: /web/eveningecho/nationalnews/detailedstory?p_p_id=DetailedStory_WAR_portalsuite&p_p_lifecycle=0&_DetailedStory_WAR_portalsuite_arg_detailstory_uuid=7a77e601-4395-487a-ae9d-404d38b0b739

portal_normal getPortalURL getURLCurrent: http://www.eveningecho.ie./web/eveningecho/nationalnews/detailedstory?p_p_id=DetailedStory_WAR_portalsuite&p_p_lifecycle=0&_DetailedStory_WAR_portalsuite_arg_detailstory_uuid=7a77e601-4395-487a-ae9d-404d38b0b739

portal_normal getPortalURL: http://www.eveningecho.ie

portal_normal domain: http://www.eveningecho.ie

STRUCTURE EE_062016_general_layout.tpl - url: /nationalnews/Holder-of-500k-winning-EuroMillions-Plus-ticket-has-hours-left-to-claim-prize-7a77e601-4395-487a-ae9d-404d38b0b739-ds

STRUCTURE EE_062016_general_layout.tpl - section: nationalnews

STRUCTURE EE_062016_general_layout.tpl - orgcat: orgcat = /PUBLICATIONS/BN-BREAKINGNEWS/IRELAND/National

The Evening Echo logo
28.12.2017 08:04
SOCIAL BOOKMARKS
Share to Facebook Share to Twitter Mail

Holder of €500k-winning EuroMillions Plus ticket has hours left to claim prize

The owner of a EuroMillions Plus ticket worth half a million euro has just hours left to make their claim.

The winning Euromillions Plus ticket was bought at the Kilmoon Service Station in Ashbourne, Co. Meath, on September 25 and it was drawn on September 26.

Normally players have 90 days in which to make a claim, but with the Christmas holiday period the deadline to make the claim is close of business today.

The prize winning numbers are: 17, 31, 37, 40 and 46.

 