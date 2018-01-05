Junior Minister lands €13,000 pay rise for adviser already earning €82,000 a year

A Donegal Sinn Féin TD has said it 'beggars belief' that a Junior Minister landed a €13,000 pay rise for one of her staff.

Mary Mitchell O'Connor's two press advisers earn almost €200,000 a year between them.

Mary Mitchell O'Connor's two press advisers earn almost €200,000 a year between them.

It was revealed yesterday that the Minister lobbied the Department of Public Expenditure in order to secure a pay rise for one of her advisers, despite them already earning €82,000 a year.

Deputy Pearse Doherty told Ocean FM News that Minister Mitchell O'Connor and the Government have questions to answer.

He said: "It just shows you how out of touch this Government Minister is and how out of touch this Government is - when they think that somebody who is earning €82,000 as an adviser to a Minister for State isn't being paid enough.