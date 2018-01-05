portal_normal EE STRUCTURE orgcat: /PUBLICATIONS/BN-BREAKINGNEWS/IRELAND/National

portal_normal PUBLICATION STRUCTURE cat: /publications/bn-breakingnews/ireland/national

portal_normal CATEGORY STRUCTURE category: /PUBLICATIONS/BN-BREAKINGNEWS/IRELAND/National

portal_normal STRUCTURE section: nationalnews

portal_normal getURLCurrent: /web/eveningecho/nationalnews/detailedstory?p_p_id=DetailedStory_WAR_portalsuite&p_p_lifecycle=0&_DetailedStory_WAR_portalsuite_arg_detailstory_uuid=262d19b7-d24e-4050-952e-ddf0b074b0bb

portal_normal getPortalURL getURLCurrent: http://www.eveningecho.ie./web/eveningecho/nationalnews/detailedstory?p_p_id=DetailedStory_WAR_portalsuite&p_p_lifecycle=0&_DetailedStory_WAR_portalsuite_arg_detailstory_uuid=262d19b7-d24e-4050-952e-ddf0b074b0bb

portal_normal getPortalURL: http://www.eveningecho.ie

portal_normal domain: http://www.eveningecho.ie

STRUCTURE EE_062016_general_layout.tpl - url: /nationalnews/Junior-Minister-lands-13000-pay-rise-for-adviser-already-earning-82000-a-year-262d19b7-d24e-4050-952e-ddf0b074b0bb-ds

STRUCTURE EE_062016_general_layout.tpl - section: nationalnews

STRUCTURE EE_062016_general_layout.tpl - orgcat: orgcat = /PUBLICATIONS/BN-BREAKINGNEWS/IRELAND/National

The Evening Echo logo
05.01.2018 11:04
SOCIAL BOOKMARKS
Share to Facebook Share to Twitter Mail

Junior Minister lands €13,000 pay rise for adviser already earning €82,000 a year

A Donegal Sinn Féin TD has said it 'beggars belief' that a Junior Minister landed a €13,000 pay rise for one of her staff.

Mary Mitchell O'Connor's two press advisers earn almost €200,000 a year between them.

Mary Mitchell O'Connor's two press advisers earn almost €200,000 a year between them.

It was revealed yesterday that the Minister lobbied the Department of Public Expenditure in order to secure a pay rise for one of her advisers, despite them already earning €82,000 a year.

Deputy Pearse Doherty told Ocean FM News that Minister Mitchell O'Connor and the Government have questions to answer.

He said: "It just shows you how out of touch this Government Minister is and how out of touch this Government is - when they think that somebody who is earning €82,000 as an adviser to a Minister for State isn't being paid enough.

 