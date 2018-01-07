Peace group stages early morning march on Shannon Airport to protest US military use

By Patrick Flynn

A group of anti-war protestors marched on Shannon Airport early this morning to show their opposition to the US military’s use of the airport.

The march was led by 82-year-old peace activist Margaretta D’Arcy who was previously jailed for making an illegal incursion onto the runway at Shannon in 2012.

Margaretta D'Arcy at the peace camp at Shannon. Pic: Patrick Flynn.

Shortly before 7am today, Ms D’Arcy led the group of about 15 women on the 2km walk to the main airport building.

The women had been taking part in a 25-hour peace vigil at a camp at Drumgeely close to the airport.

The 25-hour event was organised by Shannon Airport Women's Peace Camp to mark Nollaig na mBan

A spokeswoman said: "We gathered to draw attention to the use of Shannon Airport as a military base and to demonstrate the revulsion at state-sponsored violence and facilitation of the US military."

Pic: Patrick Flynn.

When the group reached the security checkpoint at the entrance to the airport, they were advised they could march to the terminal but would not be allowed inside.

On reaching the airport building, the women sat and sang peace songs before dispersing again at around 9am and returning to their camp.

Some members of ShannonWatch, a group that monitors US military used of Shannon Airport, also attended and supported the event.