30.12.2017 09:01
Teens to be given classes on sexual consent

Transition Year students will be given classes on sexual consent under a new scheme.

The aim of the course, to be taught over six two-hour classes, is to challenge preconceptions of young people about consent and sexual violence.

Meanwhile the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre is urging people to make sure they do not find themselves vulnerable, and asking groups of friends and family to stick together if they are out at night.

CEO of the Rape Crisis Centre Noeline Blackwell said: "If there is no consent, an assault is taking place.

"We will hear about these assaults in the New Year, sometimes very serious assaults, up to and including rape.

"You can help it not to happen by making sure you have the consent of your partner at all times."

 