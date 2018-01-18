portal_normal EE STRUCTURE orgcat: /PUBLICATIONS/BN-BREAKINGNEWS/SPORT/National

National Sport
17.01.2018 22:06

Fans are absolutely loving this video comparing Roberto Firmino’s chip with Robbie Fowler’s

Anyone who has been actively watching football for the past 25 years might have noticed something interesting, and not at all unique, about Roberto Firmino’s delightful goal against Manchester City at the weekend.

It was the spitting image of one of the club’s more famous Premier League goals, scored by Robbie Fowler against Manchester United during the 1995/96 season.

At least, that’s what some people think. Why not take a look for yourself?

Both goals came against Manchester opponents…

… both goals were the result of passes down the left…

… both players ran inside their marker before shaking them off…

… and both players scored via exquisite chips.

Fowler scored 142 goals for Liverpool during his playing days. With Firmino currently on 40, Reds fans will hope the similarities between the two continue.

 