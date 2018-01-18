Fans are absolutely loving this video comparing Roberto Firmino’s chip with Robbie Fowler’s

Anyone who has been actively watching football for the past 25 years might have noticed something interesting, and not at all unique, about Roberto Firmino’s delightful goal against Manchester City at the weekend.

It was the spitting image of one of the club’s more famous Premier League goals, scored by Robbie Fowler against Manchester United during the 1995/96 season.

At least, that’s what some people think. Why not take a look for yourself?

#LFC déjà vu?



Robbie's classic chip at Old Trafford in 1995. 👌

Bobby's audacious finish against City in 2018. 😱 pic.twitter.com/ixQzk6mmci — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 17, 2018

Both goals came against Manchester opponents…

Goal twins! 👍 — Gary Webb (@Webb1Gary) January 17, 2018

… both goals were the result of passes down the left…

So hard to compare. Both so classy 😎😎😎😉😉😉😁😁😁😆😆😆 — Shaun Walton (@Shaunnydirt) January 17, 2018

… both players ran inside their marker before shaking them off…

RF9

Robbie Fowler

Roberto Firmino — ฿ (@KloppChain) January 17, 2018

… and both players scored via exquisite chips.

Robbie & Bobby. Kindred Spirits. — Nate Abaurrea (@NateAbaurrea) January 17, 2018

Fowler scored 142 goals for Liverpool during his playing days. With Firmino currently on 40, Reds fans will hope the similarities between the two continue.