Donegal Lotto players urged to check tickets as top prizes of €4.4m and €283k won

Update 11.47amLotto players in Donegal are being urged to check their tickets after tickets that scooped the top two prizes were sold in the county.

One ticket holder won the €4.4m jackpot, while another matched five numbers and a bonus to claim €283,274.

The jackpot-winning quick-pick ticket was at Daly’s Topaz on the Letterkenny Road, in Lifford, Co. Donegal.

“I cannot believe it," said owner Austin Daly, "The call came through last night and it just hit me.

"It was like a jolt as we immediately started spreading the word to our customers and put the news on a digital sign at the station," he added.

"This morning there is an incredible buzz around the town and I really hope it is a local person who won. All in all it’s a great weekend for Lifford and for Donegal."

Meanwhile, down the road from Lifford another lucky Lotto player bought a quick-pick ticket in Carndonagh which sees them waking up €283,000 richer.

Earlier: Search on for winner of €4.4m Lotto Jackpot

Last night's Lotto Jackpot of €4,434,994 has been won.

The winning ticket was sold in the North West.

Elsewhere, another lucky ticket holder matched five numbers and the bonus to claim €283.274.

The winning numbers are 1, 2, 7, 33, 34, 40 and the bonus was 6.

Check your tickets here: