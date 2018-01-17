portal_normal EE STRUCTURE orgcat: /PUBLICATIONS/BN-BREAKINGNEWS/IRELAND/National

One a day
17.01.2018 13:04
Gardaí seize two loaded handguns in Dublin

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau targeting serious criminal activity seized two loaded handguns in Dublin.

They were seized at a residence in Dublin’s north inner city last Friday.

No arrests have been made in relation to the seizure and the investigation is on going.

 