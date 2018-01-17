portal_normal EE STRUCTURE orgcat: /PUBLICATIONS/BN-BREAKINGNEWS/IRELAND/National
portal_normal PUBLICATION STRUCTURE cat: /publications/bn-breakingnews/ireland/national
portal_normal CATEGORY STRUCTURE category: /PUBLICATIONS/BN-BREAKINGNEWS/DISCOVER/National
portal_normal STRUCTURE section:
portal_normal getURLCurrent: /web/eveningecho/oneaday/detailedstory?p_p_id=DetailedStory_WAR_portalsuite&p_p_lifecycle=0&_DetailedStory_WAR_portalsuite_arg_detailstory_uuid=e88daf82-bd39-44f1-9910-db6e32290f40
portal_normal getPortalURL getURLCurrent: http://www.eveningecho.ie./web/eveningecho/oneaday/detailedstory?p_p_id=DetailedStory_WAR_portalsuite&p_p_lifecycle=0&_DetailedStory_WAR_portalsuite_arg_detailstory_uuid=e88daf82-bd39-44f1-9910-db6e32290f40
portal_normal getPortalURL: http://www.eveningecho.ie
portal_normal domain: http://www.eveningecho.ie
17.01.2018 13:04
Gardaí seize two loaded handguns in Dublin
The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau targeting serious criminal activity seized two loaded handguns in Dublin.
They were seized at a residence in Dublin’s north inner city last Friday.
No arrests have been made in relation to the seizure and the investigation is on going.