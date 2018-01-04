portal_normal EE STRUCTURE orgcat: /PUBLICATIONS/BN-BREAKINGNEWS/DISCOVER/National
04.01.2018 11:03
Pilot suspended after claims he slapped female co-pilot during flight
India’s Jet Airways has ordered an investigation into reports that a senior pilot slapped a female co-pilot in the cockpit during a London to Mumbai flight this week.
India’s civil aviation ministry has suspended the senior pilot’s flying licence, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.
The agency quoted an unnamed Jet Airways official as saying the pilot allegedly attacked the co-pilot after an argument with her and she came out of the cabin crying.
A Jet Airways spokesman said in a statement that a "misunderstanding" occurred between the cockpit crew but was quickly resolved and the flight continued without issue.
The statement said the crew has been taken off flying duties.
AP