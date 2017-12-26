portal_normal EE STRUCTURE orgcat: /PUBLICATIONS/BN-BREAKINGNEWS/IRELAND/National

One a day
26.12.2017 10:07
St Mary's Pro-Cathedral seek unwanted Christmas gifts for homeless

St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral in Dublin want your unwanted Christmas gifts.

The cathedral will then pass them to Crosscare who will redistribute them this time next year to people living in their homeless services.

Yesterday, hundreds of people living in emergency accommodation received gifts that were donated last year.

Unwanted Christmas presents can be brought to the crib in the Cathedral from today until the end of the week.

- Digital desk

 