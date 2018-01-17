portal_normal EE STRUCTURE orgcat: /PUBLICATIONS/BN-BREAKINGNEWS/SPORT/National

17.01.2018 10:03
Theo Walcott agrees personal terms with Everton

Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has completed his medical with Everton and agreed personal terms, it is understood.

The 28-year-old England international, understood to have been at Everton’s Finch Farm training ground on Tuesday, is set to become the club’s second signing of the January transfer window.

The Toffees have already added to their attack this month by bringing in Turkey striker Cenk Tosun from Besiktas for a reported fee of £27million.

 