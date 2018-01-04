portal_normal EE STRUCTURE orgcat: /PUBLICATIONS/BN-BREAKINGNEWS/SHOWBIZ/National

03.01.2018

Kim Kardashian denies ‘partying’ while son Saint was in hospital

Kim Kardashian has hit back at accusations she left her son Saint alone at the hospital to celebrate new year while he was being treated for pneumonia.

The reality star previously revealed the two-year-old spent three nights in hospital being treated for the illness.

Kardashian stressed she did not leave the youngster “for one minute” while he was being treated.

Replying to a message on Twitter defending her against accusations she was “partying” on New Year’s Eve, she wrote: “I haven’t heard this BUT let’s get this straight. I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay.

“We were there Wednesday night to Saturday. NYE WAS SUNDAY NIGHT.

“People came over when he was already asleep for the night! Don’t even try me when it comes to my kids.”

On Tuesday, Kardashian said Saint’s illness was a “challenging time”.

She posted a photograph of herself holding the child and captioned it: “My precious baby boy is so strong!

“After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging.

“Pneumonia is so scary.

“I just want to thank every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock.

“We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better.

“He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint.”

 

 
